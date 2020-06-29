All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

710 W Fribley St

710 West Fribley Street · No Longer Available
Location

710 West Fribley Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Riverside Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint Riverside Heights 3BR/2BA home with wood floors and large fenced back yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great Riverside Heights 3BR/2BA home with large round driveway. Home features wood floors throughout with ceramic tile in bathrooms and bonus living room. Enter through the foyer to the either the dining room or the spacious first living area. Split bedroom floor plan a spacious master on one side of the home with master bath with tub and two spacious guest rooms on the other side of the home that share a guest bath with tub as well. Kitchen is the the central point of the home and features granite countertops, honey wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. (Black refrigerator shown in picture will be replaced prior to move in). Located in the back of the home is a large second living room that features a laundry closet with full size stackable washer/dryer. Large fenced backyard with great storage shed. Located in Riverside Heights close to Amature Works, Downtown Tampa, University of Tampa and I-275. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1836575?accessKey=5ef9

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5821168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 W Fribley St have any available units?
710 W Fribley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 W Fribley St have?
Some of 710 W Fribley St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 W Fribley St currently offering any rent specials?
710 W Fribley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 W Fribley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 W Fribley St is pet friendly.
Does 710 W Fribley St offer parking?
No, 710 W Fribley St does not offer parking.
Does 710 W Fribley St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 W Fribley St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 W Fribley St have a pool?
No, 710 W Fribley St does not have a pool.
Does 710 W Fribley St have accessible units?
No, 710 W Fribley St does not have accessible units.
Does 710 W Fribley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 W Fribley St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
