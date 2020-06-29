710 W Fribley St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint Riverside Heights 3BR/2BA home with wood floors and large fenced back yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great Riverside Heights 3BR/2BA home with large round driveway. Home features wood floors throughout with ceramic tile in bathrooms and bonus living room. Enter through the foyer to the either the dining room or the spacious first living area. Split bedroom floor plan a spacious master on one side of the home with master bath with tub and two spacious guest rooms on the other side of the home that share a guest bath with tub as well. Kitchen is the the central point of the home and features granite countertops, honey wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. (Black refrigerator shown in picture will be replaced prior to move in). Located in the back of the home is a large second living room that features a laundry closet with full size stackable washer/dryer. Large fenced backyard with great storage shed. Located in Riverside Heights close to Amature Works, Downtown Tampa, University of Tampa and I-275. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1836575?accessKey=5ef9



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



