710 Promenade Place

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful 1BR/1BA Harbour Island Condo with 2 car garage in gated Island Place - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 1BR/1BA condo with 2 car garage in the gated community of Island Place on Harbour Island. Condo features split level floor plan with: wood, new berber carpet and ceramic tile flooring, inside utility room with washer/dryer included, mirrored wall in dining area, large bedroom with walk-in closet and balcony with a view of the lake and fountain. Great kitchen features: Corian countertops, wood cabinets, closet pantry and includes: refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Island Place is a great location on Harbour Island walking distance to the Harbour Island Athletic Club, near Tampa Convention Center, Downtown Tampa, Channelside and the Bayshore. Great gated community with 24 hour security, community pool, clubhouse and fitness room, BBQ grills, playground and tennis court. First, Last an Security Deposit required for move in. Won't last long. Call now to see.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1862996?accessKey=5e2a



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



