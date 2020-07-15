All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

710 Promenade Place

710 Promenade Pl · (813) 694-9785
Location

710 Promenade Pl, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 710 Promenade Place · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 1BR/1BA Harbour Island Condo with 2 car garage in gated Island Place - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 1BR/1BA condo with 2 car garage in the gated community of Island Place on Harbour Island. Condo features split level floor plan with: wood, new berber carpet and ceramic tile flooring, inside utility room with washer/dryer included, mirrored wall in dining area, large bedroom with walk-in closet and balcony with a view of the lake and fountain. Great kitchen features: Corian countertops, wood cabinets, closet pantry and includes: refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Island Place is a great location on Harbour Island walking distance to the Harbour Island Athletic Club, near Tampa Convention Center, Downtown Tampa, Channelside and the Bayshore. Great gated community with 24 hour security, community pool, clubhouse and fitness room, BBQ grills, playground and tennis court. First, Last an Security Deposit required for move in. Won't last long. Call now to see.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1862996?accessKey=5e2a

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5870314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Promenade Place have any available units?
710 Promenade Place has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Promenade Place have?
Some of 710 Promenade Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Promenade Place currently offering any rent specials?
710 Promenade Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Promenade Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Promenade Place is pet friendly.
Does 710 Promenade Place offer parking?
Yes, 710 Promenade Place offers parking.
Does 710 Promenade Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 Promenade Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Promenade Place have a pool?
Yes, 710 Promenade Place has a pool.
Does 710 Promenade Place have accessible units?
No, 710 Promenade Place does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Promenade Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Promenade Place has units with dishwashers.
