Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

705 SEAGATE DRIVE

705 Seagate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Seagate Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Harbour Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
tennis court
SEE WORTHY!.....Harbour Island townhouse in private gated community! A gem in the heart of the city! This beautiful 3/2/2 townhome , with hardwood floors throughout the 2nd floor common areas make this home feel rich and luxurious from the moment you enter. You can sit on the patio and enjoy a beautiful view. Located in an exclusive community, this community has lots to offer, along with privacy you will have access to the jacuzzi, 2 fitness rooms, a meeting room, a tennis court and in the Plant school district. Conveniently located and short distance distance to Sparkman Warf, Amalie arena, and many different restaurants and entertainment. This is a must see property with lots to offer!!! CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 SEAGATE DRIVE have any available units?
705 SEAGATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 SEAGATE DRIVE have?
Some of 705 SEAGATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 SEAGATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
705 SEAGATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 SEAGATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 705 SEAGATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 705 SEAGATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 705 SEAGATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 705 SEAGATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 SEAGATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 SEAGATE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 705 SEAGATE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 705 SEAGATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 705 SEAGATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 705 SEAGATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 SEAGATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
