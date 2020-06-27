705 SEAGATE DRIVE

Amenities

SEE WORTHY!.....Harbour Island townhouse in private gated community! A gem in the heart of the city! This beautiful 3/2/2 townhome , with hardwood floors throughout the 2nd floor common areas make this home feel rich and luxurious from the moment you enter. You can sit on the patio and enjoy a beautiful view. Located in an exclusive community, this community has lots to offer, along with privacy you will have access to the jacuzzi, 2 fitness rooms, a meeting room, a tennis court and in the Plant school district. Conveniently located and short distance distance to Sparkman Warf, Amalie arena, and many different restaurants and entertainment. This is a must see property with lots to offer!!! CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR