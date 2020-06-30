All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:27 AM

7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182

7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 287 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 287, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Schooner Cove 3/2.5 Townhome!! Gated Community of Schooner Cove is waiting for you with its spacious home and every delightful community! Spacious kitchen with a stainless-steel appliance package with gorgeous granite counters. Storage is not a problem with your own pantry closet and cherry colored cabinets with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room/dining room combo. Half bathroom available to guests on the ground floor. Master suite is magnificently spacious with a large closet and private bathroom that offers dual vanities with a stand-alone shower. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a full hallway bathroom. Front loading washer and dryer for your convenience in the laundry room, water and trash are part of this monthly rental. Pet friendly up to 60lbs max. HOA application takes up to 20 days prior to move in. Located close to downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, great shopping and dining, easy access to the beaches and minutes from Soho and the Tampa nightlife! Schooner Cove is a gated community with a resort style pool and a hot tub. Occupied, Available 12/16/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 have any available units?
7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 have?
Some of 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 is pet friendly.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 offers parking.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 have a pool?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 has a pool.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 have accessible units?
No, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College