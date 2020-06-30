7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 182

Amenities

Schooner Cove 3/2.5 Townhome!! Gated Community of Schooner Cove is waiting for you with its spacious home and every delightful community! Spacious kitchen with a stainless-steel appliance package with gorgeous granite counters. Storage is not a problem with your own pantry closet and cherry colored cabinets with a breakfast bar overlooking the living room/dining room combo. Half bathroom available to guests on the ground floor. Master suite is magnificently spacious with a large closet and private bathroom that offers dual vanities with a stand-alone shower. Remaining bedrooms are as spacious and share a full hallway bathroom. Front loading washer and dryer for your convenience in the laundry room, water and trash are part of this monthly rental. Pet friendly up to 60lbs max. HOA application takes up to 20 days prior to move in. Located close to downtown Tampa, MacDill Air Force Base, great shopping and dining, easy access to the beaches and minutes from Soho and the Tampa nightlife! Schooner Cove is a gated community with a resort style pool and a hot tub. Occupied, Available 12/16/2019.