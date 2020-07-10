All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181

7001 Interbay Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7001 Interbay Blvd, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Gated Community located in Schooner Cove!!! This home offers a beautiful and open floor plan with living/dining room combo, a spacious upgraded kitchen with espresso solid wood cabinets, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings. The large master suite has a master bath with double vanity sinks, walk-in closet, and balcony. Second bedroom is very spacious and features its own private bathroom right next to it. Inside laundry with full size washer and dryer in this gorgeous home with its attached 2 car garage. Rent includes water, trash, and sewer. Schooner Cove is located close to downtown Tampa, less than 1 mile from the MacDill Air Force Base, great shopping and dining, easy access to the beaches and minutes from Soho and the Tampa nightlife! With excellent features in this community to include a fantastic clubhouse, resort-style pool, outdoor cabana, and exercise area. Occupied/Available 7/1/2020. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/W-EC5T9BuWA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 have any available units?
7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 have?
Some of 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 currently offering any rent specials?
7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 pet-friendly?
No, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 offer parking?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 offers parking.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 have a pool?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 has a pool.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 have accessible units?
No, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 does not have accessible units.
Does 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181 has units with dishwashers.

