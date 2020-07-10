7001 Interbay Blvd Unit 181

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Gated Community located in Schooner Cove!!! This home offers a beautiful and open floor plan with living/dining room combo, a spacious upgraded kitchen with espresso solid wood cabinets, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings. The large master suite has a master bath with double vanity sinks, walk-in closet, and balcony. Second bedroom is very spacious and features its own private bathroom right next to it. Inside laundry with full size washer and dryer in this gorgeous home with its attached 2 car garage. Rent includes water, trash, and sewer. Schooner Cove is located close to downtown Tampa, less than 1 mile from the MacDill Air Force Base, great shopping and dining, easy access to the beaches and minutes from Soho and the Tampa nightlife! With excellent features in this community to include a fantastic clubhouse, resort-style pool, outdoor cabana, and exercise area. Occupied/Available 7/1/2020. Virtual Video Tour: https://youtu.be/W-EC5T9BuWA