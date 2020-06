Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking garage

You have to visit this 3 bedroom/2bath single family home with a very large yard located on a quiet street in South Tampa. Walking distance to Gadsden Park, where there is a walking trail with exercise equipment, Gadsden Lake, and a dog park. Walk to Bayshore Blvd to enjoy the views of Hillsborough Bay. If you work on MacDill, your commute will be about 2 minutes to the gate! 10 minutes to Hyde Park, 20 minutes to the Airport, and about 25 minutes to the beaches.