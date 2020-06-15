6804 S Wall St

Amenities

Minutes away from MacDill AFB - Nicely updated 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home available mid-December. This home features tile flooring in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. You will find stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and a carport that is great for protecting your vehicle from the elements. There is also a fenced-in backyard, great for pets and kids!



Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Pet fee required.



Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.



Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.



(RLNE4502828)