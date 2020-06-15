All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

6804 South Wall Street · No Longer Available
Location

6804 South Wall Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minutes away from MacDill AFB - Nicely updated 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath home available mid-December. This home features tile flooring in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. You will find stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, ceiling fans in the bedrooms and a carport that is great for protecting your vehicle from the elements. There is also a fenced-in backyard, great for pets and kids!

Pets welcome, some restrictions may apply. Pet fee required.

Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.

Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.

(RLNE4502828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 S Wall St have any available units?
6804 S Wall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 S Wall St have?
Some of 6804 S Wall St's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 S Wall St currently offering any rent specials?
6804 S Wall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 S Wall St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6804 S Wall St is pet friendly.
Does 6804 S Wall St offer parking?
Yes, 6804 S Wall St offers parking.
Does 6804 S Wall St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 S Wall St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 S Wall St have a pool?
No, 6804 S Wall St does not have a pool.
Does 6804 S Wall St have accessible units?
No, 6804 S Wall St does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 S Wall St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6804 S Wall St does not have units with dishwashers.

