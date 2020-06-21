All apartments in Tampa
6311 S RICHARD AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

6311 S RICHARD AVENUE

6311 South Richards Avenue · (727) 458-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6311 South Richards Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***Available August 1st***This house has it all! Home has phenomenal location in S. Tampa. Close to MacDill air force (3 min drive to Visitor's center), award winning restaurants, and beautiful Bayshore. This charming 3 bed, 2 bath home has an oversized 2 car detached garage with loads of extra parking. A rare find in this sought after area! More upgrades include: new A/C unit, inside washer/dryer hook up laundry room, newer kitchen with granite countertops, new ceiling fans, and extra energy saving upgrades. Available August 1st. Don't miss out on this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE have any available units?
6311 S RICHARD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE have?
Some of 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6311 S RICHARD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6311 S RICHARD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
