6311 S RICHARD AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

***Available August 1st***This house has it all! Home has phenomenal location in S. Tampa. Close to MacDill air force (3 min drive to Visitor's center), award winning restaurants, and beautiful Bayshore. This charming 3 bed, 2 bath home has an oversized 2 car detached garage with loads of extra parking. A rare find in this sought after area! More upgrades include: new A/C unit, inside washer/dryer hook up laundry room, newer kitchen with granite countertops, new ceiling fans, and extra energy saving upgrades. Available August 1st. Don't miss out on this gem!