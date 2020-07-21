All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD
Last updated January 20 2020 at 12:47 AM

6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD

6217 Interbay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6217 Interbay Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a stunning, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features plush carpeting throughout the spacious bedrooms, laminate flooring in the communal living rooms, lots of natural and recessed lighting, an open layout, and a master bathroom ideal for relaxing after a long day. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and easy access to the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College