6217 INTERBAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a stunning, lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a patio and lots of outdoor space for your enjoyment on sunny days. The interior features plush carpeting throughout the spacious bedrooms, laminate flooring in the communal living rooms, lots of natural and recessed lighting, an open layout, and a master bathroom ideal for relaxing after a long day. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and easy access to the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!