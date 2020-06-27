6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Beautiful rental home only 8 minutes away from MacDill AFB. A craftsman flare and adorable front porch. Dogs allowed, call for more details. This 3 bedroom, flex room, bonus room and 2.5 baths. Bonus room includes a closet and can be easily converted to a 4th bedroom. This home is located in the Ballast Point area just south of Gandy. The foyer welcomes you into the flex space that can be used as a dining room, office or a den. Built in 2012, this home features upgraded 42” espresso cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting and designer granite countertops. The 15 x 13 master is located upstairs and features double tray ceilings. The master bath is a luxury five fixture master bath with double bowl, Roman height, cultured marble vanity tops. The spacious master closet includes “Superslide” shelving. The home offers a 50 gallon water heater and insulated fiberglass exterior doors. This home offers several energy saving features, including the LowE dual pane windows throughout, Carrier dual HVAC 14 seer systems with programmable thermostats and R-30 insulation over living areas. The property is fenced in with a double gate for easy access to the alley for your RV or boat. The home will include the remaining years of the transferable Bonded Builders Warranty. Location is convenient to downtown Tampa in approx. 15 mins, Orlando in approx. 2 hours, TIA in just under 30 minutes, Publix is 6 minutes away, Tampa General Hospital is 17 minutes away.