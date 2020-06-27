All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:31 AM

6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD

6207 Interbay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6207 Interbay Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful rental home only 8 minutes away from MacDill AFB. A craftsman flare and adorable front porch. Dogs allowed, call for more details. This 3 bedroom, flex room, bonus room and 2.5 baths. Bonus room includes a closet and can be easily converted to a 4th bedroom. This home is located in the Ballast Point area just south of Gandy. The foyer welcomes you into the flex space that can be used as a dining room, office or a den. Built in 2012, this home features upgraded 42” espresso cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting and designer granite countertops. The 15 x 13 master is located upstairs and features double tray ceilings. The master bath is a luxury five fixture master bath with double bowl, Roman height, cultured marble vanity tops. The spacious master closet includes “Superslide” shelving. The home offers a 50 gallon water heater and insulated fiberglass exterior doors. This home offers several energy saving features, including the LowE dual pane windows throughout, Carrier dual HVAC 14 seer systems with programmable thermostats and R-30 insulation over living areas. The property is fenced in with a double gate for easy access to the alley for your RV or boat. The home will include the remaining years of the transferable Bonded Builders Warranty. Location is convenient to downtown Tampa in approx. 15 mins, Orlando in approx. 2 hours, TIA in just under 30 minutes, Publix is 6 minutes away, Tampa General Hospital is 17 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6207 INTERBAY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
