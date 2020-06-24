6206 S Kelly Rd

Amenities

This cute little home is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Bayhill Estates. This home is a 3/1 with a 1 car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and a pass through to the dining room. All 3 bedrooms have plush carpeting. The large fenced backyard has a wooden deck off the covered porch for entertaining or relaxing with your morning coffee. Lawn Maintenance is included in the rent, so you wont have to mow any grass! The trash service is also included in the rent of this home! Close to the ballast point pier, Bayshore Blvd, and plenty of convenient shopping and dining. Vacant and available today!