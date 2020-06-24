All apartments in Tampa
6206 S Kelly Rd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

6206 S Kelly Rd

6206 South Kelly Road · No Longer Available
Location

6206 South Kelly Road, Tampa, FL 33611
Ballast Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This cute little home is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Bayhill Estates. This home is a 3/1 with a 1 car garage. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and a pass through to the dining room. All 3 bedrooms have plush carpeting. The large fenced backyard has a wooden deck off the covered porch for entertaining or relaxing with your morning coffee. Lawn Maintenance is included in the rent, so you wont have to mow any grass! The trash service is also included in the rent of this home! Close to the ballast point pier, Bayshore Blvd, and plenty of convenient shopping and dining. Vacant and available today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6206 S Kelly Rd have any available units?
6206 S Kelly Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6206 S Kelly Rd have?
Some of 6206 S Kelly Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6206 S Kelly Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6206 S Kelly Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 S Kelly Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6206 S Kelly Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 6206 S Kelly Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6206 S Kelly Rd offers parking.
Does 6206 S Kelly Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 S Kelly Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 S Kelly Rd have a pool?
No, 6206 S Kelly Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6206 S Kelly Rd have accessible units?
No, 6206 S Kelly Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 S Kelly Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6206 S Kelly Rd has units with dishwashers.
