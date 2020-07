Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

- Coming soon!! Currently occupied, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANTS! Ready for move in early November. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on large fenced in corner lot. Washer and dryer hook ups inside. Original hardwood floors and high ceilings. House will undergo repairs and will be freshly painted before move in. NO PETS. Please call for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3609132)