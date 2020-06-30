613 S Orleans - B, Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HYDE PARK VILLAGE second-level duplex unit lives like a large town with an over-sized master (17'x14.5') with on-suite bathroom. Large L-shaped kitchen with stainless steel range, microwave and dishwasher look out to large dual-purpose living space. Use as living room, office, dining, or a combination of all three. The two secondary bathrooms are split by a full bathroom with tub/shower. Washer/dryer in a separate utility room in unit. This unit has its own two-car garage with door opener around the private alleyway. The rooftop of the garage has been finished as an outdoor patio living space to enjoy the sunshine and Florida's outdoor lifestyle. This unit also has its own private balcony for some afternoon relaxation. Do not forget the benefits of location: 2 BLOCKS from the renoated and thriving HYDE PARK VILLAGE. Walk to some of South Tampa's newest and best restaurants and shops. Bayshore boulevard is just 4 blocks to the south for more outdoor recereation in the Tampa Sun. Less than 1 mile from Tampa's SoHo nightlife/entertainment district. Under 10 min to get to downtown and major highways(I-275, I-4, Selmon Expressway). Under 20 min to Tampa's growing International Airport and the Veterans Expressway and SR-60(Clearwater and Beaches about 30-40 min drive). We do not accept undergrad students as residents. Please do not apply if you are an undergrad.