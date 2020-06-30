All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
613 S Orleans - B, Unit B
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:57 PM

613 S Orleans - B, Unit B

613 South Orleans Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Historic Hyde Park North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

613 South Orleans Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HYDE PARK VILLAGE second-level duplex unit lives like a large town with an over-sized master (17'x14.5') with on-suite bathroom. Large L-shaped kitchen with stainless steel range, microwave and dishwasher look out to large dual-purpose living space. Use as living room, office, dining, or a combination of all three. The two secondary bathrooms are split by a full bathroom with tub/shower. Washer/dryer in a separate utility room in unit. This unit has its own two-car garage with door opener around the private alleyway. The rooftop of the garage has been finished as an outdoor patio living space to enjoy the sunshine and Florida's outdoor lifestyle. This unit also has its own private balcony for some afternoon relaxation. Do not forget the benefits of location: 2 BLOCKS from the renoated and thriving HYDE PARK VILLAGE. Walk to some of South Tampa's newest and best restaurants and shops. Bayshore boulevard is just 4 blocks to the south for more outdoor recereation in the Tampa Sun. Less than 1 mile from Tampa's SoHo nightlife/entertainment district. Under 10 min to get to downtown and major highways(I-275, I-4, Selmon Expressway). Under 20 min to Tampa's growing International Airport and the Veterans Expressway and SR-60(Clearwater and Beaches about 30-40 min drive). We do not accept undergrad students as residents. Please do not apply if you are an undergrad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B have any available units?
613 S Orleans - B, Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B have?
Some of 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
613 S Orleans - B, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B offers parking.
Does 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B have a pool?
No, 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 S Orleans - B, Unit B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College