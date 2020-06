606 S LINCOLN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

STUNNING! Elegant yet Contemporary South Tampa LUXURY-TOWNHOME w/Outdoor Kitchen & Private BACKYARD! ASSIGNED TO ALL A-RATED SCHOOLS in the Sought-After Plant School District! This Custom-Furnished HOME BOASTS: 4 BEDROOMS, LOFT, 3 BATHROOMS Including 1 Half-Bath, 2600sqft, 2 CAR-GARAGE w/Extended-BRICK-DRIVEWAY, SCREENED-LANAI w/OUTDOOR KITCHEN & PRIVATE FULLY-FENCED BACKYARD Complete with Lush TROPICAL LANDSCAPING! The GOURMET-KITCHEN is a Chef’s Delight with: BOSCH STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES Including NATURAL-GAS COOKTOP, CUSTOM 42” WOOD-CABINETS, Expansive GRANITE-STONE COUNTERTOPS, WINE-REFRIGERATOR, Etc. The OPEN-LAYOUT & Large GLASS-SLIDERS Blend Indoor w/Outdoor Living & Make this Home Perfect for Entertaining! HOME is UPGRADED THROUGHOUT with: CUSTOM TILE & HARDWOOD FLOORS, SURROUND-SOUND, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, HIGH-CEILINGS w/CROWN MOLDINGS, CUSTOM FIXTURES & Much More! The MASTER-SUITE Features HUGE WALK-IN CLOSETS & SPA-Like MASTER-BATHROOM w/CUSTOM-GRANITE DUAL-SINK-VANITY, TILED-SHOWER & Separate GARDEN-TUB! ENTIRE HOME has been CUSTOM-FURNISHED & Ready For You To MOVE-IN! Start Taking Advantage Of URBAN-LIVING At Its' Best! Assigned to the Coveted: Mitchell Elementary, Wilson Middle & Plant High Schools! Hard To Find This Much: Privacy, Space, Upgrades & Parking within this School District & So CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO: HYDE PARK VILLAGE, BAYSHORE, DOWNTOWN, CURTIS-HIXON WATERFRONT PARK, TGH, STRAZ CENTER, AMALIE ARENA, I-275, I-4, Selmon Expressway & Much More!