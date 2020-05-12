606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage ice maker

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Not ready to buy but want to live in the Heights? This Old Historic Seminole Heights 2 story bungalow encompasses all of the heart of the historical "heights" aspects from the architecture to the location. Steps from the beautiful Hillsborough High School and the coveted Central Ave, this home sits within a community of proud neighbors who call this tucked away gem home! The Louisiana house is walkable to the Sunday Morning Market, the Public Library, and many amazing restaurants and breweries, and a quick drive to more local entertainment from The Heights to Downtown Tampa. Enjoy hearing the wind chime on the front porch with a cup of coffee or the serenity of the private fenced in backyard. The new gate provides private access to park on slab or add on a garage or Mother In Law Suite. As you walk through the front door, the brick fireplace and windows catch your immediate attention. In the living and dining room, more natural light lead you to an open kitchen meant to entertain in.The large kitchen with stone countertops, new appliances, and extra storage is perfect for preparing your favorite meals. Move in ready with a new roof, updated plumbing, and original charm- just waiting on you. Come experience why Seminole Heights is consistently voted the best neighborhood in Tampa Bay!