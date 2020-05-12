All apartments in Tampa
606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE
Last updated November 4 2019 at 8:45 AM

606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE

606 East Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

606 East Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Not ready to buy but want to live in the Heights? This Old Historic Seminole Heights 2 story bungalow encompasses all of the heart of the historical "heights" aspects from the architecture to the location. Steps from the beautiful Hillsborough High School and the coveted Central Ave, this home sits within a community of proud neighbors who call this tucked away gem home! The Louisiana house is walkable to the Sunday Morning Market, the Public Library, and many amazing restaurants and breweries, and a quick drive to more local entertainment from The Heights to Downtown Tampa. Enjoy hearing the wind chime on the front porch with a cup of coffee or the serenity of the private fenced in backyard. The new gate provides private access to park on slab or add on a garage or Mother In Law Suite. As you walk through the front door, the brick fireplace and windows catch your immediate attention. In the living and dining room, more natural light lead you to an open kitchen meant to entertain in.The large kitchen with stone countertops, new appliances, and extra storage is perfect for preparing your favorite meals. Move in ready with a new roof, updated plumbing, and original charm- just waiting on you. Come experience why Seminole Heights is consistently voted the best neighborhood in Tampa Bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have any available units?
606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have?
Some of 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 E LOUISIANA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

