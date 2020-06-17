All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

6006 N Florida Avenue

6006 North Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6006 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Old Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, We are the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area. Our pet friendly community features amenities such as an outdoor entertainment courtyard, bike storage, garage parking and fiber internet available the day you move in, all while being just steps away from some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6006 N Florida Avenue have any available units?
6006 N Florida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 6006 N Florida Avenue have?
Some of 6006 N Florida Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6006 N Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6006 N Florida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6006 N Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6006 N Florida Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6006 N Florida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6006 N Florida Avenue offers parking.
Does 6006 N Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6006 N Florida Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6006 N Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 6006 N Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6006 N Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6006 N Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6006 N Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6006 N Florida Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
