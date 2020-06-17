6006 N Florida Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard parking bike storage garage internet access

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Located in the heart of Seminole Heights, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Tampa, We are the perfect addition to the eclectic and energetic area. Our pet friendly community features amenities such as an outdoor entertainment courtyard, bike storage, garage parking and fiber internet available the day you move in, all while being just steps away from some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment in the neighborhood.