Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE

5528 Liberty Plain Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5528 Liberty Plain Circle, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available August 1st! Centrally located in South Tampa, this 2-story end unit townhouse offers ample living space with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, and large 14' x 19' separate bonus room with vaulted ceiling and skylights. First floor offers hardwood flooring and volume ceiling that brings the great room and formal dining rooms together nicely. The kitchen is complete with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry for plenty of storage. Enjoy your private courtyard just outside of the kitchen with new decking for relaxing or grilling. Community features include; swimming pool, spa, club house, dog park, sidewalks, and gated entrance. All bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the 2nd floor, with half bathroom on first level. Master bedroom provides a private balcony, en-suite bathroom, and walk-in closet. Close proximity to shopping and dining. Convenient to the Selmon Expressway, Gandy Bridge, Westshore Marina District and MacDill AFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE have any available units?
5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE have?
Some of 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
