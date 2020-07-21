5528 LIBERTY PLAIN CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available August 1st! Centrally located in South Tampa, this 2-story end unit townhouse offers ample living space with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, and large 14' x 19' separate bonus room with vaulted ceiling and skylights. First floor offers hardwood flooring and volume ceiling that brings the great room and formal dining rooms together nicely. The kitchen is complete with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a pantry for plenty of storage. Enjoy your private courtyard just outside of the kitchen with new decking for relaxing or grilling. Community features include; swimming pool, spa, club house, dog park, sidewalks, and gated entrance. All bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the 2nd floor, with half bathroom on first level. Master bedroom provides a private balcony, en-suite bathroom, and walk-in closet. Close proximity to shopping and dining. Convenient to the Selmon Expressway, Gandy Bridge, Westshore Marina District and MacDill AFB.