5411 Bayshore Blvd

Beautiful one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in south Tampa. All tile and wood floors, and granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. Property includes dog park, pool, outdoor grilling space and more! Tenant responsible for electric, cable, internet and utilities. Utilities are included within the rent. The property will be available for sublet starting February 21, 2020 and the lease term will end on July 12, 2020. If you want to renew the lease, you are grandfathered in and can continue the lease for 12+ months at that point. The only fee up front is a $50 application fee. I will pay for the security deposit already applied to the apartment. Please contact me directly if interested and we will work with you to get the lease signed and transferred!