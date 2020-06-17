All apartments in Tampa
5320 S West Shore Blvd 2

5320 South West Shore Boulevard · (727) 420-7912
Location

5320 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,756

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bike storage
South Tampa's NEW best kept secret - Property Id: 227831

Brand new luxury South Tampa apartments at a great price. Walk to Hula Bay Club & Salt Shack On The Bay. Min. to the Crosstown Expressway, MacDill Air Force Base, Hyde Pk, Downtown Tampa, Gandy Bridge. Heated pool with cabanas, 24/7 fitness with cardio/strength training & water rower. Spin bikes, business center, bike storage, HUGE 1/3rd acre dog park with agility. Gated community, package room, washer/dryer included, walk in closets, double sink in master, side by side stainless fridge, quartz countertops, ceiling fans in all rooms and more.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*
****Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through Suzie.
suziea@a-teamre.com 727-420-7912
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227831
Property Id 227831

(RLNE5839453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 have any available units?
5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 has a unit available for $1,756 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 have?
Some of 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 offer parking?
No, 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 have a pool?
Yes, 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 has a pool.
Does 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 have accessible units?
No, 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5320 S West Shore Blvd 2 has units with dishwashers.
