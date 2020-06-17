5320 S West Shore Blvd 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym pool bike storage

Brand new luxury South Tampa apartments at a great price. Walk to Hula Bay Club & Salt Shack On The Bay. Min. to the Crosstown Expressway, MacDill Air Force Base, Hyde Pk, Downtown Tampa, Gandy Bridge. Heated pool with cabanas, 24/7 fitness with cardio/strength training & water rower. Spin bikes, business center, bike storage, HUGE 1/3rd acre dog park with agility. Gated community, package room, washer/dryer included, walk in closets, double sink in master, side by side stainless fridge, quartz countertops, ceiling fans in all rooms and more.

Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*

