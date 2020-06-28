514 W Plaza Pl

Amenities

Available NOW - This is a gorgeous, fully renovated 3/2 pool house in the sought after Tampa Heights neighborhood! This home features real wood floors in the living room/dining room combo & the 3 bedrooms,tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has stone countertops, solid wood cabinets & a custom tiled backsplash. Both bathrooms feature upgraded designer vanities, custom tiled showers (master bathroom has a stand-up shower only). The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Fresh interior/exterior paint, mini blinds throughout. as a bonus feature, this home also includes a Florida room with lots of natural lighting. Exterior features include an in-ground pool. All this plus located minutes from Armature works, downtown Tampa, Ybor City, Hyde Park, I-275 & the dining district of Kennedy Ave.



Call today to schedule your showing and make this your new home tomorrow!



Pool Service can be added to tenant ledger ** It is tenants responsibility to care for the pool **



CALL 813-947-9714



