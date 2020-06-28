All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 514 W Plaza Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
514 W Plaza Pl
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

514 W Plaza Pl

514 West Plaza Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

514 West Plaza Place, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW - This is a gorgeous, fully renovated 3/2 pool house in the sought after Tampa Heights neighborhood! This home features real wood floors in the living room/dining room combo & the 3 bedrooms,tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has stone countertops, solid wood cabinets & a custom tiled backsplash. Both bathrooms feature upgraded designer vanities, custom tiled showers (master bathroom has a stand-up shower only). The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Fresh interior/exterior paint, mini blinds throughout. as a bonus feature, this home also includes a Florida room with lots of natural lighting. Exterior features include an in-ground pool. All this plus located minutes from Armature works, downtown Tampa, Ybor City, Hyde Park, I-275 & the dining district of Kennedy Ave.

Call today to schedule your showing and make this your new home tomorrow!

Pool Service can be added to tenant ledger ** It is tenants responsibility to care for the pool **

CALL 813-947-9714

(RLNE5133924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 W Plaza Pl have any available units?
514 W Plaza Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 W Plaza Pl have?
Some of 514 W Plaza Pl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 W Plaza Pl currently offering any rent specials?
514 W Plaza Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 W Plaza Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 W Plaza Pl is pet friendly.
Does 514 W Plaza Pl offer parking?
No, 514 W Plaza Pl does not offer parking.
Does 514 W Plaza Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 W Plaza Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 W Plaza Pl have a pool?
Yes, 514 W Plaza Pl has a pool.
Does 514 W Plaza Pl have accessible units?
No, 514 W Plaza Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 514 W Plaza Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 W Plaza Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Falls at New Tampa
13400 Arbor Isle Dr
Tampa, FL 33637

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College