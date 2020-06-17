All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 509 East Whiting Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
509 East Whiting Street
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

509 East Whiting Street

509 East Whiting Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

509 East Whiting Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Downtown Tampa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great price to live in downtown. Urban Downtown apartment available asap for a year lease. Walk to Sparkman Wharf, Channelside, Harbour Island form these trendy Downtown rentals. Gorgeous pool with cabana s, pet park, game room, clubhouse, outdoor fire pits, washer/dryer, gourmet kitchens, wood floors, big walk in closets, huge master suite, patio, resident parking garage and more.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
We will even do the search for you. Out of town and leasing sight unseen? I will be happy to go take pictures/videos. Coming into town with one day to look? I will be happy to meet you at the properties or take you around.
** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
Contact Suzie today for more information on this and many others I list with.

Please keep in mind that this is an apartment rental. The perks of an apartment is 24 hour maintenance, not having to pay 2-3 month deposit, allowing big dogs or two pets, having a pool and 24 hour fitness center, knowing your unit won't be shown when you are living in it due to foreclosure you may not have known about, or being up for sale.
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-Prices are base rent and photos are of the model)**Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/509-e-whiting-st-tampa-fl-33602-usa-unit-2/8144ce7b-1926-455c-afd1-488564a0b51f

(RLNE5358050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 East Whiting Street have any available units?
509 East Whiting Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 East Whiting Street have?
Some of 509 East Whiting Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 East Whiting Street currently offering any rent specials?
509 East Whiting Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 East Whiting Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 East Whiting Street is pet friendly.
Does 509 East Whiting Street offer parking?
Yes, 509 East Whiting Street offers parking.
Does 509 East Whiting Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 East Whiting Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 East Whiting Street have a pool?
Yes, 509 East Whiting Street has a pool.
Does 509 East Whiting Street have accessible units?
No, 509 East Whiting Street does not have accessible units.
Does 509 East Whiting Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 East Whiting Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33602
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College