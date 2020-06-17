509 East Whiting Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great price to live in downtown. Urban Downtown apartment available asap for a year lease. Walk to Sparkman Wharf, Channelside, Harbour Island form these trendy Downtown rentals. Gorgeous pool with cabana s, pet park, game room, clubhouse, outdoor fire pits, washer/dryer, gourmet kitchens, wood floors, big walk in closets, huge master suite, patio, resident parking garage and more.

Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE

We will even do the search for you. Out of town and leasing sight unseen? I will be happy to go take pictures/videos. Coming into town with one day to look? I will be happy to meet you at the properties or take you around.

** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

Contact Suzie today for more information on this and many others I list with.



Please keep in mind that this is an apartment rental. The perks of an apartment is 24 hour maintenance, not having to pay 2-3 month deposit, allowing big dogs or two pets, having a pool and 24 hour fitness center, knowing your unit won't be shown when you are living in it due to foreclosure you may not have known about, or being up for sale.

Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-Prices are base rent and photos are of the model)**Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/509-e-whiting-st-tampa-fl-33602-usa-unit-2/8144ce7b-1926-455c-afd1-488564a0b51f



(RLNE5358050)