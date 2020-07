Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Spacious Condo Near USF Campus - You are looking at a beautifully maintained condo right walking distance to USF campus. Boasting brand new appliances, brand new A/C unit, washer/dryer in-unit, walk-in closets, and a pool view; this unit has it all. Not to mention its proximity to local shopping, entertainment, and major roadways. Call today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long!



(RLNE4187957)