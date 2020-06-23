5004 KEPFER WAY

Amenities
Outstanding, Large Executive Pool Home in Gated Ashington Estates, Beautiful 5 Bedroom/3 Bath/3 car garage plus pool on Conservation homesite.** Chefs kitchen designed for large family gatherings includes granite counters, 42 “raised panel cabinets, and built-in side by side refrigerator, Luxury King sized Master suite on 1st level includes wood flooring, office/ sitting area, two large walk in closets with built-Ins, and relaxing master bath has oversized shower and soaking tub, Guest bedroom and bath, also on first level, Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, and bath, new carpet and wood floors, all baths have granite counters,
Pool service, pest service and garbage removal included, Enjoy Resort amenities at Club Tampa Palms including fitness, 3 pools, tennis and Clubhouse. Walk to Schools, close to Dining, Shopping, hospitals, USF, I-75, Call for private Showing