5004 KEPFER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Outstanding, Large Executive Pool Home in Gated Ashington Estates, Beautiful 5 Bedroom/3 Bath/3 car garage plus pool on Conservation homesite.** Chefs kitchen designed for large family gatherings includes granite counters, 42 “raised panel cabinets, and built-in side by side refrigerator, Luxury King sized Master suite on 1st level includes wood flooring, office/ sitting area, two large walk in closets with built-Ins, and relaxing master bath has oversized shower and soaking tub, Guest bedroom and bath, also on first level, Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms, and bath, new carpet and wood floors, all baths have granite counters,

Pool service, pest service and garbage removal included, Enjoy Resort amenities at Club Tampa Palms including fitness, 3 pools, tennis and Clubhouse. Walk to Schools, close to Dining, Shopping, hospitals, USF, I-75, Call for private Showing