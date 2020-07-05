All apartments in Tampa
4974 Anniston Circle

Location

4974 Anniston Circle, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Tampa Palms - Palma Vista. This townhouse is located in one of the best communities in Tampa Palms. This is a quiet end unit, across the street from mailboxes and state of the art fitness center, wow what a location! Wooded view out the back! The kitchen, baths and laundry room dressed in stunning tile the rest of the home bathed in polished hardwood including the stairs. Soaring ceilings and 5.5 inch baseboards,this is the only unit in Palma Vista with a hardwood staircase! The eat in state of the art kitchen handsome wood cabinetry maintenance free quartz counters all looking over a screened porch with the serenity of a forest view. The master bedroom with stunning hardwood floors boasts 2 walk in closets and a forest view shares the view from the master & bath, featuring duel sinks, garden tub and separate shower. between the master suite and the top of the hardwood stair case is an amazing expansive loft area the uses for this space are unlimited, all bedrooms are oversized. close to Hwy 75 & hwy 275, restaurants, shopping, USF, VA, Moffit, Shriners, 20 minutes to downtown.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4974 Anniston Circle have any available units?
4974 Anniston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4974 Anniston Circle have?
Some of 4974 Anniston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4974 Anniston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4974 Anniston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4974 Anniston Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4974 Anniston Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4974 Anniston Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4974 Anniston Circle offers parking.
Does 4974 Anniston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4974 Anniston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4974 Anniston Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4974 Anniston Circle has a pool.
Does 4974 Anniston Circle have accessible units?
No, 4974 Anniston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4974 Anniston Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4974 Anniston Circle has units with dishwashers.

