4974 Anniston Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Tampa Palms - Palma Vista. This townhouse is located in one of the best communities in Tampa Palms. This is a quiet end unit, across the street from mailboxes and state of the art fitness center, wow what a location! Wooded view out the back! The kitchen, baths and laundry room dressed in stunning tile the rest of the home bathed in polished hardwood including the stairs. Soaring ceilings and 5.5 inch baseboards,this is the only unit in Palma Vista with a hardwood staircase! The eat in state of the art kitchen handsome wood cabinetry maintenance free quartz counters all looking over a screened porch with the serenity of a forest view. The master bedroom with stunning hardwood floors boasts 2 walk in closets and a forest view shares the view from the master & bath, featuring duel sinks, garden tub and separate shower. between the master suite and the top of the hardwood stair case is an amazing expansive loft area the uses for this space are unlimited, all bedrooms are oversized. close to Hwy 75 & hwy 275, restaurants, shopping, USF, VA, Moffit, Shriners, 20 minutes to downtown.



Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, storage, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 1st 2020. $1,800/month rent. $1,800 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.