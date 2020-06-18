All apartments in Tampa
4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202

4924 Gandy Boulevard · (813) 506-7476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4924 Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Great Location! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information. Water included in rent! Easy access to shopping, close to St. Pete Beach and downtown Tampa, entertainment and more. Completely new kitchen to include cabinets, granite counter tops and appliances. Freshly painted interior. Updated bathroom! Very spacious one bedroom with a large family room and dining area. Tons of closet space. Also includes a stackable washer and dryer in the master bedroom. Off the master is your patio that overlooks the community pool. This is a must see! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in, along with rent and or security deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 have any available units?
4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 have?
Some of 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 currently offering any rent specials?
4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 pet-friendly?
No, 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 offer parking?
No, 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 does not offer parking.
Does 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 have a pool?
Yes, 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 has a pool.
Does 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 have accessible units?
No, 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202 does not have units with dishwashers.
