4924 W. Gandy Blvd. Unit G202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Great Location! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information. Water included in rent! Easy access to shopping, close to St. Pete Beach and downtown Tampa, entertainment and more. Completely new kitchen to include cabinets, granite counter tops and appliances. Freshly painted interior. Updated bathroom! Very spacious one bedroom with a large family room and dining area. Tons of closet space. Also includes a stackable washer and dryer in the master bedroom. Off the master is your patio that overlooks the community pool. This is a must see! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move in, along with rent and or security deposit.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5677039)