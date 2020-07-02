4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Available Furnished for an additional fee. Beautifully remodeled home in sought after gated community of Tampa Palms. This luxurious home has 4 Bdrms/4.5 Baths/ Office/ Family Rm/ Living & Dining Rm/ Game Rm/ Bonus Rm/ & 4 Car Garage w 2 Lifts that can fit 6 cars. Great curb appeal w conservation in the back & on the side, over sized lot, lush landscaping, outdoor lighting, stone accents, new barrel tile roof, brick paved walk way & front porch, and wrought iron fenced courtyard. The double door entry welcomes you into this lavish home w soaring 12' recessed ceilings, travertine floors, detailed wood work including crown molding, high baseboards, chair rails & wayne's coating, opulent lighting & fans, custom window treatments and plantation shutters throughout. Sprawling master bedroom w bay window, walk in closet, double vanities, garden bath, and 2 shower heads. The gourmet kitchen boasts striking granite counters w beveled edges, an island, breakfast bar that seats 6, staggered solid wood cabinetry w crown molding, recessed lighting, and clear glass inserts, induction cook top, double oven, and custom wood front dishwasher & refrigerator. The gorgeous addition includes a game rm w fresh water aquarium, a bonus rm that soars 20' high w floor to ceiling windows & magnificent wooded views, and an upstairs 4th bedroom w extra storage & full bath. Spacious family rm w a gas fireplace & triple sliders leading to the huge lanai w screened enclosure, brick pavers, updated salt water, heated pool & spa, and wood deck in the back for outdoor gatherings.