4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE

Amenities
Available Furnished for an additional fee. Beautifully remodeled home in sought after gated community of Tampa Palms. This luxurious home has 4 Bdrms/4.5 Baths/ Office/ Family Rm/ Living & Dining Rm/ Game Rm/ Bonus Rm/ & 4 Car Garage w 2 Lifts that can fit 6 cars. Great curb appeal w conservation in the back & on the side, over sized lot, lush landscaping, outdoor lighting, stone accents, new barrel tile roof, brick paved walk way & front porch, and wrought iron fenced courtyard. The double door entry welcomes you into this lavish home w soaring 12' recessed ceilings, travertine floors, detailed wood work including crown molding, high baseboards, chair rails & wayne's coating, opulent lighting & fans, custom window treatments and plantation shutters throughout. Sprawling master bedroom w bay window, walk in closet, double vanities, garden bath, and 2 shower heads. The gourmet kitchen boasts striking granite counters w beveled edges, an island, breakfast bar that seats 6, staggered solid wood cabinetry w crown molding, recessed lighting, and clear glass inserts, induction cook top, double oven, and custom wood front dishwasher & refrigerator. The gorgeous addition includes a game rm w fresh water aquarium, a bonus rm that soars 20' high w floor to ceiling windows & magnificent wooded views, and an upstairs 4th bedroom w extra storage & full bath. Spacious family rm w a gas fireplace & triple sliders leading to the huge lanai w screened enclosure, brick pavers, updated salt water, heated pool & spa, and wood deck in the back for outdoor gatherings.