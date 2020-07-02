All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:23 AM

4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE

4907 Londonderry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4907 Londonderry Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available Furnished for an additional fee. Beautifully remodeled home in sought after gated community of Tampa Palms. This luxurious home has 4 Bdrms/4.5 Baths/ Office/ Family Rm/ Living & Dining Rm/ Game Rm/ Bonus Rm/ & 4 Car Garage w 2 Lifts that can fit 6 cars. Great curb appeal w conservation in the back & on the side, over sized lot, lush landscaping, outdoor lighting, stone accents, new barrel tile roof, brick paved walk way & front porch, and wrought iron fenced courtyard. The double door entry welcomes you into this lavish home w soaring 12' recessed ceilings, travertine floors, detailed wood work including crown molding, high baseboards, chair rails & wayne's coating, opulent lighting & fans, custom window treatments and plantation shutters throughout. Sprawling master bedroom w bay window, walk in closet, double vanities, garden bath, and 2 shower heads. The gourmet kitchen boasts striking granite counters w beveled edges, an island, breakfast bar that seats 6, staggered solid wood cabinetry w crown molding, recessed lighting, and clear glass inserts, induction cook top, double oven, and custom wood front dishwasher & refrigerator. The gorgeous addition includes a game rm w fresh water aquarium, a bonus rm that soars 20' high w floor to ceiling windows & magnificent wooded views, and an upstairs 4th bedroom w extra storage & full bath. Spacious family rm w a gas fireplace & triple sliders leading to the huge lanai w screened enclosure, brick pavers, updated salt water, heated pool & spa, and wood deck in the back for outdoor gatherings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE have any available units?
4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE have?
Some of 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 LONDONDERRY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Palms at Ashley Oaks
1701 E 131st Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College