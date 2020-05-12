All apartments in Tampa
4901 E. 98th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4901 E. 98th Avenue

4901 E 98th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4901 E 98th Ave, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec4e48b0a4 ----
Wonderful home in the Temple Terrace area! This home has a large yard which is perfect for cookouts with the family or for quiet night enjoyment. The property has ceramic tile throughout which makes easy for cleaning. The dishwasher and microwave are new which were recently installed. The guest bathroom has a granite counter-top which gives an eclectic look. Also, the master bathroom has a walk-in shower. The bedrooms are equipped with walk-in closets. This property is located near Busch Boulevard and 56th Avenue. Also, this home is within short miles of the University of South Florida and I-275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 E. 98th Avenue have any available units?
4901 E. 98th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 E. 98th Avenue have?
Some of 4901 E. 98th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 E. 98th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4901 E. 98th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 E. 98th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4901 E. 98th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4901 E. 98th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4901 E. 98th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4901 E. 98th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 E. 98th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 E. 98th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4901 E. 98th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4901 E. 98th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4901 E. 98th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 E. 98th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 E. 98th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
