4813 West Flamingo Road

***** SHORT TERM RENTAL *****



3 br, 1 bath, 1,000 SF, pool home. Great South Tampa location right off of Westshore Blvd. Located on large private lot on dead end street. Plenty of parking with big driveway and covered car port. Large and private back patio pool area with covered area. Great for backyard BBQ's. Has another ½ bath entry from pool. Hook up for washer/dryer. Month to month rental up to 6 months. $1,750.00 per month and owner takes care of pool and lawn. Tenant pays utilities, phone, cable. Pets ok with $250 Pet Fee.



1st Months rent + Security Deposit ($600) required to move in.



Call today to answer any questions you may have or to schedule a time to view the unit.



Larry 406-600-9177