Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:20 AM

4813 West Flamingo Road

4813 West Flamingo Road · No Longer Available
Location

4813 West Flamingo Road, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
***** SHORT TERM RENTAL *****

3 br, 1 bath, 1,000 SF, pool home. Great South Tampa location right off of Westshore Blvd. Located on large private lot on dead end street. Plenty of parking with big driveway and covered car port. Large and private back patio pool area with covered area. Great for backyard BBQ's. Has another ½ bath entry from pool. Hook up for washer/dryer. Month to month rental up to 6 months. $1,750.00 per month and owner takes care of pool and lawn. Tenant pays utilities, phone, cable. Pets ok with $250 Pet Fee.

1st Months rent + Security Deposit ($600) required to move in.

Call today to answer any questions you may have or to schedule a time to view the unit.

Larry 406-600-9177

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 West Flamingo Road have any available units?
4813 West Flamingo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 West Flamingo Road have?
Some of 4813 West Flamingo Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 West Flamingo Road currently offering any rent specials?
4813 West Flamingo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 West Flamingo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4813 West Flamingo Road is pet friendly.
Does 4813 West Flamingo Road offer parking?
Yes, 4813 West Flamingo Road offers parking.
Does 4813 West Flamingo Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4813 West Flamingo Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 West Flamingo Road have a pool?
Yes, 4813 West Flamingo Road has a pool.
Does 4813 West Flamingo Road have accessible units?
No, 4813 West Flamingo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 West Flamingo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 West Flamingo Road does not have units with dishwashers.

