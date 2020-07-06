All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4813 N. Shirley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4813 N. Shirley Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

4813 N. Shirley Drive

4813 Shirley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4813 Shirley Drive, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4813 N. Shirley Drive Available 06/06/20 3/2/2 home in lovely Wellswood - Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage your next home. The home backs up to a preserve and is located in a quiet neighborhood with oak lined streets in the heart of Tampa.

The open floor plan lends itself to having friends and family over for get togethers. You will enjoy the spacious luxury kitchen, featuring wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel and black appliances. The kitchen has a counter height bar that connects to the family room. Ceramic tile throughout the kitchen and family room area. Plus a dining room with wood floors and a bonus room that is carpeted. Over sized windows offer lots of natural light in the home.

Master bedroom has his and her closets. Private master bath with a glass shower. Two spacious spare bedrooms both have walk-in closets and share the hall bath. All bedrooms and bonus room have brand new carpet.

The living room has french doors that open to a screened lanai. Then you discover the great fenced back yard with mature live oak tress for shade and a play structure for the kids.

There is a spacious laundry room with cabinets and counter space. Two car garage and plenty of extra closets for storage in the garage and throughout the home.

Ideal central location. Only 15 minutes from Tampa Int'l Airport and International Mall. The Seminole Heights restaurant and wine bar scene is 5 minutes away. Also close access to I-275 and I-4 & downtown Tampa

The pictures say it all, this gorgeous home won't last long. Call to schedule a viewing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4359992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 N. Shirley Drive have any available units?
4813 N. Shirley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 N. Shirley Drive have?
Some of 4813 N. Shirley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 N. Shirley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4813 N. Shirley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 N. Shirley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4813 N. Shirley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4813 N. Shirley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4813 N. Shirley Drive offers parking.
Does 4813 N. Shirley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4813 N. Shirley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 N. Shirley Drive have a pool?
No, 4813 N. Shirley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4813 N. Shirley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4813 N. Shirley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 N. Shirley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 N. Shirley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Arbors at Carrollwood
3939 Ehrlich Rd
Tampa, FL 33624
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College