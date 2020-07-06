Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

4813 N. Shirley Drive Available 06/06/20 3/2/2 home in lovely Wellswood - Make this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage your next home. The home backs up to a preserve and is located in a quiet neighborhood with oak lined streets in the heart of Tampa.



The open floor plan lends itself to having friends and family over for get togethers. You will enjoy the spacious luxury kitchen, featuring wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel and black appliances. The kitchen has a counter height bar that connects to the family room. Ceramic tile throughout the kitchen and family room area. Plus a dining room with wood floors and a bonus room that is carpeted. Over sized windows offer lots of natural light in the home.



Master bedroom has his and her closets. Private master bath with a glass shower. Two spacious spare bedrooms both have walk-in closets and share the hall bath. All bedrooms and bonus room have brand new carpet.



The living room has french doors that open to a screened lanai. Then you discover the great fenced back yard with mature live oak tress for shade and a play structure for the kids.



There is a spacious laundry room with cabinets and counter space. Two car garage and plenty of extra closets for storage in the garage and throughout the home.



Ideal central location. Only 15 minutes from Tampa Int'l Airport and International Mall. The Seminole Heights restaurant and wine bar scene is 5 minutes away. Also close access to I-275 and I-4 & downtown Tampa



The pictures say it all, this gorgeous home won't last long. Call to schedule a viewing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4359992)