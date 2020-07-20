All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM

4716 OHIO AVENUE

4716 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Ohio Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This house invites elegance with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus office with split floor plan all in one story. Home has a classy look of hardwood tile floors in the living area and nice carpet in bedrooms, with a natural flow while enjoying a perfect setting of open living space for relaxing and entertaining . The modern kitchen will inspire the chef to cook in class with granite counter tops, bar area, open kitchen space & stainless steel appliances. Master Suite has double closets and own newly renovated bathroom with shower. The other three bedrooms have large closets. Complete renovation in 2018 include but not limited to: new roof, Water Heater, wood like tile and lush carpet flooring, Kitchen, bathrooms, baseboards, doors, all fixtures, fans in every bedroom, fence, and paint inside and out. Fully-fenced square shaped large back yard has plenty of space for a pool and boat storage and additions! located within walkable distance from the schools. Just minutes from MacDill AFB, Bayshore Blvd, Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, Gandy Bridge to St. Pete, Ballast Point Park, and all of the shopping and restaurants that make living in South Tampa easy and enjoyable! No CDD or HOA which means low fees! House is also on for sale listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 OHIO AVENUE have any available units?
4716 OHIO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 OHIO AVENUE have?
Some of 4716 OHIO AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 OHIO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4716 OHIO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 OHIO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4716 OHIO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4716 OHIO AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4716 OHIO AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4716 OHIO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4716 OHIO AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 OHIO AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 4716 OHIO AVENUE has a pool.
Does 4716 OHIO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4716 OHIO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 OHIO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 OHIO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
