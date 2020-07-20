4716 OHIO AVENUE

Amenities

This house invites elegance with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus office with split floor plan all in one story. Home has a classy look of hardwood tile floors in the living area and nice carpet in bedrooms, with a natural flow while enjoying a perfect setting of open living space for relaxing and entertaining . The modern kitchen will inspire the chef to cook in class with granite counter tops, bar area, open kitchen space & stainless steel appliances. Master Suite has double closets and own newly renovated bathroom with shower. The other three bedrooms have large closets. Complete renovation in 2018 include but not limited to: new roof, Water Heater, wood like tile and lush carpet flooring, Kitchen, bathrooms, baseboards, doors, all fixtures, fans in every bedroom, fence, and paint inside and out. Fully-fenced square shaped large back yard has plenty of space for a pool and boat storage and additions! located within walkable distance from the schools. Just minutes from MacDill AFB, Bayshore Blvd, Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, Gandy Bridge to St. Pete, Ballast Point Park, and all of the shopping and restaurants that make living in South Tampa easy and enjoyable! No CDD or HOA which means low fees! House is also on for sale listing.