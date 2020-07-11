All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4711 W San Miguel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4711 W San Miguel St
Last updated July 21 2020 at 7:27 AM

4711 W San Miguel St

4711 West San Miguel Street · (727) 480-5028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4711 West San Miguel Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Sunset Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Schedule an appointment now, call Kyle Jones 727-480-5028

Ready 9/1! This meticulously maintained contemporary, single story home is nestled in the heart of South Tampa. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and great room, and a screened enclosure containing a pool and a large deck for entertaining. There is an attached two car garage with ample storage space! All appliances are included and windows and sliders have all been updated. The convenient location, within minutes of Tampa Airport, malls, major highways and some of Tampa's best schools make this home very livable and able to meet the needs of any family. Lawn care and pool maintenance are included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 W San Miguel St have any available units?
4711 W San Miguel St has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 W San Miguel St have?
Some of 4711 W San Miguel St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 W San Miguel St currently offering any rent specials?
4711 W San Miguel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 W San Miguel St pet-friendly?
No, 4711 W San Miguel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4711 W San Miguel St offer parking?
Yes, 4711 W San Miguel St offers parking.
Does 4711 W San Miguel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4711 W San Miguel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 W San Miguel St have a pool?
Yes, 4711 W San Miguel St has a pool.
Does 4711 W San Miguel St have accessible units?
No, 4711 W San Miguel St does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 W San Miguel St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 W San Miguel St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4711 W San Miguel St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Live Oak Apartments
2232 N Spring Glade Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Mezzo at Tampa Palms
15210 Amberly Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Promenade At Tampa Palms
16200 Enclave at Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity