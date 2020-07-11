4711 W San Miguel St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Schedule an appointment now, call Kyle Jones 727-480-5028



Ready 9/1! This meticulously maintained contemporary, single story home is nestled in the heart of South Tampa. The house features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and great room, and a screened enclosure containing a pool and a large deck for entertaining. There is an attached two car garage with ample storage space! All appliances are included and windows and sliders have all been updated. The convenient location, within minutes of Tampa Airport, malls, major highways and some of Tampa's best schools make this home very livable and able to meet the needs of any family. Lawn care and pool maintenance are included in the rent!