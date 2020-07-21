All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE

4622 Legacy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4622 Legacy Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avail for Lease in June/July! Spacious Newer Concrete Block South Tampa Townhome - Lots of light throughout and upgrades! Views of conservation / retention area! This residence has brand new flooring, ceiling fans, kitchen back splash, and fresh paint throughout. First floor area has bedroom suite and 2 car garage. The 2nd floor is long and open living space, open to the kitchen, French doors access a balcony overlooking pond with sunset views. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops pantry and breakfast bar, lots of cabinet space, 42" uppers, and more. You will enjoy the high ceilings, and use of space. 3rd floor has large and private master and junior master separate suites with a hallway dividing. Washer Dryer and blinds included and garage floor has new texture epoxy finish. Legacy Park is South Tampa's lifestyle living destination! Across from WCI Westshore Yacht Club, Hula Bay, And More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have any available units?
4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4622 LEGACY PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
