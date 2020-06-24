All apartments in Tampa
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

4607 W FIG STREET

4607 Fig Street · No Longer Available
Location

4607 Fig Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
First floor condo with WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED . Hard wood and ceramic flooring through out. Quiet park like corridor in this South Tamp settling. Cherry kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliance, brand new bathroom re-designed with a 2020 look. High base moldings, crown molding. A very well done interior design and spacious with more than ample closet storage . Plenty of off street parking washer and dryer in complex indoors, Sorry it is a NO PET community. When viewing property, it will be the parking lot and entry door on teh very right hand side of the complex on W.Fig St

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4607 W FIG STREET have any available units?
4607 W FIG STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4607 W FIG STREET have?
Some of 4607 W FIG STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4607 W FIG STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4607 W FIG STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4607 W FIG STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4607 W FIG STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4607 W FIG STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4607 W FIG STREET offers parking.
Does 4607 W FIG STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4607 W FIG STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4607 W FIG STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4607 W FIG STREET has a pool.
Does 4607 W FIG STREET have accessible units?
No, 4607 W FIG STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4607 W FIG STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4607 W FIG STREET has units with dishwashers.

