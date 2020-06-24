4607 W FIG STREET

Amenities

First floor condo with WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED . Hard wood and ceramic flooring through out. Quiet park like corridor in this South Tamp settling. Cherry kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliance, brand new bathroom re-designed with a 2020 look. High base moldings, crown molding. A very well done interior design and spacious with more than ample closet storage . Plenty of off street parking washer and dryer in complex indoors, Sorry it is a NO PET community. When viewing property, it will be the parking lot and entry door on teh very right hand side of the complex on W.Fig St