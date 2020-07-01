4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning remodeled home in South Tampa. This amazing home has been newly renovated and features wood flooring, new cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and a spacious open floor plan. The large main living area and kitchen are warm and inviting and provide ample natural light through the many windows. A designer kitchen with center island offers plenty of counter space and is perfect for entertaining or just everyday cooking. Each bedroom is large and offers plenty of storage while the master suite features gorgeous trey ceilings and a one-of-a-kind custom bathroom. The elegant master bathroom is certain to please with a beautifully tiled walk in shower, dual sinks and contrasting floor tile. Outside, the covered patio is the perfect spot for enjoying the Florida outdoors. Enjoy the privacy of a large fenced yard as you relax in your own private oasis. Located in one of the most desirable areas in Tampa, including Plant District, this home is close to Downtown, Waterworks Park, Channelside and all the area has to offer. Come see this amazing home for yourself today.