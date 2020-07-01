All apartments in Tampa
4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD

4604 West El Prado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4604 West El Prado Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33629
South Westshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning remodeled home in South Tampa. This amazing home has been newly renovated and features wood flooring, new cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and a spacious open floor plan. The large main living area and kitchen are warm and inviting and provide ample natural light through the many windows. A designer kitchen with center island offers plenty of counter space and is perfect for entertaining or just everyday cooking. Each bedroom is large and offers plenty of storage while the master suite features gorgeous trey ceilings and a one-of-a-kind custom bathroom. The elegant master bathroom is certain to please with a beautifully tiled walk in shower, dual sinks and contrasting floor tile. Outside, the covered patio is the perfect spot for enjoying the Florida outdoors. Enjoy the privacy of a large fenced yard as you relax in your own private oasis. Located in one of the most desirable areas in Tampa, including Plant District, this home is close to Downtown, Waterworks Park, Channelside and all the area has to offer. Come see this amazing home for yourself today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have any available units?
4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4604 W EL PRADO BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
