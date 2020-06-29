All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4511 S GRADY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4511 S GRADY AVENUE
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

4511 S GRADY AVENUE

4511 South Grady Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4511 South Grady Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated, single family home. This open floor plan has natural lighting and beautiful warm accents that creates a cozy feel but with plenty of space. Once you walk in, to the right is your spacious kitchen with granite countertops, solid wood cabinets and updated appliances. Master suite has a great walk-in closet, bathroom with dual sinks, and a gorgeous shower with subway tile and custom glass door. Guest bedrooms on the other side of the home have a guest bath with new vanity and shower. The backyard area has a patio and privacy created by the fenced-in yard. Great entertainment space and a storage shed. Newer Roof, A/C, windows, electric panel, appliances, hot water heater, insulated attic, all new lighting, and beautifully paved driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 S GRADY AVENUE have any available units?
4511 S GRADY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 S GRADY AVENUE have?
Some of 4511 S GRADY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 S GRADY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4511 S GRADY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 S GRADY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4511 S GRADY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4511 S GRADY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4511 S GRADY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4511 S GRADY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4511 S GRADY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 S GRADY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4511 S GRADY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4511 S GRADY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4511 S GRADY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 S GRADY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4511 S GRADY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College