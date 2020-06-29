4511 S GRADY AVENUE

Amenities

Beautifully renovated, single family home. This open floor plan has natural lighting and beautiful warm accents that creates a cozy feel but with plenty of space. Once you walk in, to the right is your spacious kitchen with granite countertops, solid wood cabinets and updated appliances. Master suite has a great walk-in closet, bathroom with dual sinks, and a gorgeous shower with subway tile and custom glass door. Guest bedrooms on the other side of the home have a guest bath with new vanity and shower. The backyard area has a patio and privacy created by the fenced-in yard. Great entertainment space and a storage shed. Newer Roof, A/C, windows, electric panel, appliances, hot water heater, insulated attic, all new lighting, and beautifully paved driveway.