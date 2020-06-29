All apartments in Tampa
4511 Legacy Park Dr
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

4511 Legacy Park Dr

4511 Legacy Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4511 Legacy Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33611
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 3 Story Townhome located at Legacy Park!! Gated community conveniently located to both downtown Tampa and St Petersburg. This beautiful 3 bed/3.5 bath home features wood flooring on the main living area and a beautifully spacious kitchen. This kitchen offers plenty of counter space and the granite island is perfect for entertaining guests. The open great room and vaulted ceilings give the home a wonderful open feeling and the warmth of the natural light. Each bedroom is large and offers plenty of storage. Monthly rental includes lawn, pool, water , trash and sewer. This gated community is loaded with amenities including a beautiful pool, park and so much more! Perfectly located close to Bayshore Blvd, Downtown, Gandy Blvd, grocery, shopping and fine dining. No pets allowed. Vacant/Available Now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Legacy Park Dr have any available units?
4511 Legacy Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4511 Legacy Park Dr have?
Some of 4511 Legacy Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4511 Legacy Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Legacy Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Legacy Park Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4511 Legacy Park Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4511 Legacy Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4511 Legacy Park Dr offers parking.
Does 4511 Legacy Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4511 Legacy Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Legacy Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4511 Legacy Park Dr has a pool.
Does 4511 Legacy Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 4511 Legacy Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Legacy Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4511 Legacy Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
