4511 Legacy Park Dr

Stunning 3 Story Townhome located at Legacy Park!! Gated community conveniently located to both downtown Tampa and St Petersburg. This beautiful 3 bed/3.5 bath home features wood flooring on the main living area and a beautifully spacious kitchen. This kitchen offers plenty of counter space and the granite island is perfect for entertaining guests. The open great room and vaulted ceilings give the home a wonderful open feeling and the warmth of the natural light. Each bedroom is large and offers plenty of storage. Monthly rental includes lawn, pool, water , trash and sewer. This gated community is loaded with amenities including a beautiful pool, park and so much more! Perfectly located close to Bayshore Blvd, Downtown, Gandy Blvd, grocery, shopping and fine dining. No pets allowed. Vacant/Available Now