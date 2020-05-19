All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4428 W Trilby Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4428 W Trilby Ave
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

4428 W Trilby Ave

4428 West Trilby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4428 West Trilby Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Renovated 3/2 in South Tampa! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home in South Tampa. Completely updated and upgraded and new throughout: tile floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, cabinets, windows, doors, new washer/dryer -- not to mention new electric and plumbing. One car garage, and large backyard with new vinyl privacy fencing. Great South Tampa location near Crosstown and Gandy Blvd - convenient for almost any commute. Move-in ready - a must see!

Additional Information:
Application includes income requirements, successful credit and background check and references.
No Animals
No Smoking

Call 813-598-9333 to schedule showing or email sabregirl5@aol.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 W Trilby Ave have any available units?
4428 W Trilby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 W Trilby Ave have?
Some of 4428 W Trilby Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 W Trilby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4428 W Trilby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 W Trilby Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4428 W Trilby Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4428 W Trilby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4428 W Trilby Ave offers parking.
Does 4428 W Trilby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4428 W Trilby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 W Trilby Ave have a pool?
No, 4428 W Trilby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4428 W Trilby Ave have accessible units?
No, 4428 W Trilby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 W Trilby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4428 W Trilby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Deerpath on the Lake
10200 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33612
Novus Westshore
4310 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College