4423 Varn Avenue

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

South Tampa Home - South Tampa 3 bed/1 bath home close to MacDill AFB and the Gandy bridge! This adorable home has hard surface flooring throughout (mostly terrazzo) and features an extra living area, inside laundry, covered parking and fenced backyard! This home is located in a very convenient location, situated on a non-thru street off of Manhattan Avenue and very close to neighborhood schools. Our ideal tenant will have a 600+ credit score, earn 3x the monthly rent and have no prior evictions or criminal history.



(RLNE5267058)