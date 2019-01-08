4221 West Spruce Street

Amenities
https://rently.com/properties/1471899?source=marketing
"Second Floor" 792 Sq. Ft. Condo,FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED (water/sewer/trash/electric), Spacious Living Room, Kitchen Appliances Include: Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans, Screened Patio, Community Pool, Fitness Center, and Clubhouse. NO PETS
Directions: From Boy Scout and Lois Ave, head S on Lois, RT on Spruce, RT into Villa Sonoma Condos (across from International Plaza Shopping Center)
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.