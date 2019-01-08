All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4221 West Spruce Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4221 West Spruce Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

4221 West Spruce Street

4221 West Spruce Street · (813) 708-1996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4221 West Spruce Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit APT 1228 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
https://rently.com/properties/1471899?source=marketing

"Second Floor" 792 Sq. Ft. Condo,FULLY FURNISHED & UTILITIES INCLUDED (water/sewer/trash/electric), Spacious Living Room, Kitchen Appliances Include: Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Microwave, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fans, Screened Patio, Community Pool, Fitness Center, and Clubhouse. NO PETS

Directions: From Boy Scout and Lois Ave, head S on Lois, RT on Spruce, RT into Villa Sonoma Condos (across from International Plaza Shopping Center)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 West Spruce Street have any available units?
4221 West Spruce Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 West Spruce Street have?
Some of 4221 West Spruce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 West Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
4221 West Spruce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 West Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 4221 West Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4221 West Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 4221 West Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 4221 West Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4221 West Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 West Spruce Street have a pool?
Yes, 4221 West Spruce Street has a pool.
Does 4221 West Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 4221 West Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 West Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 West Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4221 West Spruce Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33635
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Cooper's Pond
3701 Fountain Mist Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St
Tampa, FL 33606
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity