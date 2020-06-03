All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4214 W. Union St.

4214 W Green St · No Longer Available
Location

4214 W Green St, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
4214 W. Union St. Available 03/01/19 3 Bedroom Home For Rent In Westshore Area! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath update home for rent located in the desirable Westshore area! This home features a spacious tile living area, which flows to a completely remodeled kitchen/dining room combo. The kitchen features new cabinets, tiled back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. The flooring is tile in the main living spaces with new carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet. The master bathroom has a corner stand alone shower as well as an updated vanity. The guest hall bath features a tub/shower combo with decorative tile. This home has carport parking, a large fenced in backyard, and an additional storage space. Washer/dryer hook ups are available in the storage closet.

Easy access to Westshore, Boyscout, Tampa International Airport, South Tampa, International Plaza, bay area bridges and minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment! Enjoy this home, in the heart of it all!

Rent: $1,595
Security Deposit: $1,595
Beds: 3
Bath: 2
Carport

For more information on this listing please contact:
WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE4658251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 W. Union St. have any available units?
4214 W. Union St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 W. Union St. have?
Some of 4214 W. Union St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 W. Union St. currently offering any rent specials?
4214 W. Union St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 W. Union St. pet-friendly?
No, 4214 W. Union St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4214 W. Union St. offer parking?
Yes, 4214 W. Union St. offers parking.
Does 4214 W. Union St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 W. Union St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 W. Union St. have a pool?
No, 4214 W. Union St. does not have a pool.
Does 4214 W. Union St. have accessible units?
No, 4214 W. Union St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 W. Union St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 W. Union St. does not have units with dishwashers.
