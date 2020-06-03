Amenities

w/d hookup carport recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

4214 W. Union St. Available 03/01/19 3 Bedroom Home For Rent In Westshore Area! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath update home for rent located in the desirable Westshore area! This home features a spacious tile living area, which flows to a completely remodeled kitchen/dining room combo. The kitchen features new cabinets, tiled back-splash, and stainless steel appliances. The flooring is tile in the main living spaces with new carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet. The master bathroom has a corner stand alone shower as well as an updated vanity. The guest hall bath features a tub/shower combo with decorative tile. This home has carport parking, a large fenced in backyard, and an additional storage space. Washer/dryer hook ups are available in the storage closet.



Easy access to Westshore, Boyscout, Tampa International Airport, South Tampa, International Plaza, bay area bridges and minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment! Enjoy this home, in the heart of it all!



Rent: $1,595

Security Deposit: $1,595

Beds: 3

Bath: 2

Carport



For more information on this listing please contact:

WestCoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



(RLNE4658251)