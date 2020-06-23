4209 E 11TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry

Well maintained, Block home, 2 bedroom / plus extra room - can be an office, family room or 3rd bedroom, newly renovated kitchen, glass top stove, side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice, microwave, Laundry room with washer/dryer, plenty of space, all LED lights, Central AC. Private fenced back yard with fire pit, garden furniture, storages shed, close to everything, you can walk to Ybor city restaurants. Dead end street, plenty of street light at night. Ocean/McKay Bay/ is near by, so breeze is nice and you can feel it. Easy access to I4 exit 3, Banks, Grocery stores, school bus stop across the street, near by are Desoto park, Busch Garden, also public transportation is 300 yards way on Broadway street - 7th avenue.

12 month standard lease. Tenant to pay all utilities. Requirements are 3 x monthly rent in a household income. Clean background, no drugs, good rental history, no eviction record. Anyone over 18 years old who will be living in the property need to apply.