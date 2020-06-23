All apartments in Tampa
4209 E 11TH AVENUE
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:01 PM

4209 E 11TH AVENUE

4209 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4209 East 11th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
Well maintained, Block home, 2 bedroom / plus extra room - can be an office, family room or 3rd bedroom, newly renovated kitchen, glass top stove, side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice, microwave, Laundry room with washer/dryer, plenty of space, all LED lights, Central AC. Private fenced back yard with fire pit, garden furniture, storages shed, close to everything, you can walk to Ybor city restaurants. Dead end street, plenty of street light at night. Ocean/McKay Bay/ is near by, so breeze is nice and you can feel it. Easy access to I4 exit 3, Banks, Grocery stores, school bus stop across the street, near by are Desoto park, Busch Garden, also public transportation is 300 yards way on Broadway street - 7th avenue.
12 month standard lease. Tenant to pay all utilities. Requirements are 3 x monthly rent in a household income. Clean background, no drugs, good rental history, no eviction record. Anyone over 18 years old who will be living in the property need to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 E 11TH AVENUE have any available units?
4209 E 11TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 E 11TH AVENUE have?
Some of 4209 E 11TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 E 11TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4209 E 11TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 E 11TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4209 E 11TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4209 E 11TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4209 E 11TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4209 E 11TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 E 11TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 E 11TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4209 E 11TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4209 E 11TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4209 E 11TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 E 11TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 E 11TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
