Tampa, FL
4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106

4207 Dale Mabry Highway · (813) 451-6727
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4207 Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Grand Key Condo! Ground Floor! Granite! Must See! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom ground floor condo features granite counter tops and stunning floors, neutral paint color and interior.
Washer and dryer included. Walk-in closet. Ceiling fans. Grand Key is a private gated luxury condominium community with a Key West feel. Featuring resort style pool complete with grills, cushioned lounge chairs, covered cabanas with tables and chairs. Indoor movie theater, computer room, gym, and indoor basketball court! This location is great with quick and easy access to the crosstown expressway getting you to downtown Tampa in less than 10 min. Conveniently located with easy access to Macdill Air Force Base, Hyde Park, Downtown, Tampa International Airport, International and Westshore Malls. HOA application needed prior to move in. Must See and ready for Mid May move in!

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 have any available units?
4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 have?
Some of 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 currently offering any rent specials?
4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 is pet friendly.
Does 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 offer parking?
No, 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 does not offer parking.
Does 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 have a pool?
Yes, 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 has a pool.
Does 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 have accessible units?
No, 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106 has units with dishwashers.
