4207 S Dale Mabry Hwy Unit 5106

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill media room

Grand Key Condo! Ground Floor! Granite! Must See! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom ground floor condo features granite counter tops and stunning floors, neutral paint color and interior.

Washer and dryer included. Walk-in closet. Ceiling fans. Grand Key is a private gated luxury condominium community with a Key West feel. Featuring resort style pool complete with grills, cushioned lounge chairs, covered cabanas with tables and chairs. Indoor movie theater, computer room, gym, and indoor basketball court! This location is great with quick and easy access to the crosstown expressway getting you to downtown Tampa in less than 10 min. Conveniently located with easy access to Macdill Air Force Base, Hyde Park, Downtown, Tampa International Airport, International and Westshore Malls. HOA application needed prior to move in. Must See and ready for Mid May move in!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.