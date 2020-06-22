All apartments in Tampa
4122 W GRAY STREET
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

4122 W GRAY STREET

4122 West Gray Street · No Longer Available
Location

4122 West Gray Street, Tampa, FL 33609
North Bon Air

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
***Rare Short Term to Medium Term Furnished Single Family Rental Located South Tampa*** Welcome to the centrally located Bon-Air Cottage in South Tampa a long time established short term rental. This charming home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, laundry room, and a large fenced-in backyard with a deck. (3 bedrooms with 3 queen beds, and a sofa in the living room.) Property is equipped with everything you need for a short term to medium term rental from 1 week to 6 months. Free Parking for up to 4 cars. The Bon-Air cottage has many reviews on AIRBnB on how clean the property is, and is a well maintained home. Located 5 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 10 minutes to downtown Tampa, and in the heart of the Westshore District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 W GRAY STREET have any available units?
4122 W GRAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 W GRAY STREET have?
Some of 4122 W GRAY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 W GRAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4122 W GRAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 W GRAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4122 W GRAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4122 W GRAY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4122 W GRAY STREET offers parking.
Does 4122 W GRAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4122 W GRAY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 W GRAY STREET have a pool?
No, 4122 W GRAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4122 W GRAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 4122 W GRAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 W GRAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4122 W GRAY STREET has units with dishwashers.

