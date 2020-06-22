4122 W GRAY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

***Rare Short Term to Medium Term Furnished Single Family Rental Located South Tampa*** Welcome to the centrally located Bon-Air Cottage in South Tampa a long time established short term rental. This charming home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, laundry room, and a large fenced-in backyard with a deck. (3 bedrooms with 3 queen beds, and a sofa in the living room.) Property is equipped with everything you need for a short term to medium term rental from 1 week to 6 months. Free Parking for up to 4 cars. The Bon-Air cottage has many reviews on AIRBnB on how clean the property is, and is a well maintained home. Located 5 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 10 minutes to downtown Tampa, and in the heart of the Westshore District.