Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:54 PM

406 West Azeele Street

Location

406 West Azeele Street, Tampa, FL 33606
Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
See the Video Property Tour

FURNISHED and ready to move into, just hang up your clothes and hang out at the community pool. This luxury 1st floor 1/1 condo is located in one of the most sought after areas of South Tampa. Stainless steel appliances, range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. This unit has washer/dryer combo and the flooring is wood and tile. Living room / dining room combo. The bedroom has a large walk in closet. Per HOA no dogs over 30 lbs. at maturity. Water, Sewer and Trash is included in the rent. 2 parking passes. HOA application, $100 can take 2-3 weeks for approval.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 406 West Azeele Street have any available units?
406 West Azeele Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 West Azeele Street have?
Some of 406 West Azeele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 West Azeele Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 West Azeele Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 West Azeele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 West Azeele Street is pet friendly.
Does 406 West Azeele Street offer parking?
Yes, 406 West Azeele Street offers parking.
Does 406 West Azeele Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 406 West Azeele Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 West Azeele Street have a pool?
Yes, 406 West Azeele Street has a pool.
Does 406 West Azeele Street have accessible units?
No, 406 West Azeele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 West Azeele Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 West Azeele Street has units with dishwashers.

