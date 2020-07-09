406 West Azeele Street.

Amenities

FURNISHED and ready to move into, just hang up your clothes and hang out at the community pool. This luxury 1st floor 1/1 condo is located in one of the most sought after areas of South Tampa. Stainless steel appliances, range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. This unit has washer/dryer combo and the flooring is wood and tile. Living room / dining room combo. The bedroom has a large walk in closet. Per HOA no dogs over 30 lbs. at maturity. Water, Sewer and Trash is included in the rent. 2 parking passes. HOA application, $100 can take 2-3 weeks for approval.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



