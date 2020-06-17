402 S ARMENIA AVENUE

Amenities

Beautiful SOHO/Hyde Park condo just steps from S. Howard Ave! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located on the 1st floor, includes new flooring, new appliances, painted with neutral colors to brighten your space. Garage parking with 2 stalls. Beautiful Tropical landscaping surrounds the brick lined walkways and tranquil courtyard welcomes you to the resort style heated pool and spa. Located in one of the most desirable areas in South Tampa, this property is minutes away from shopping, retail, fine dining and nightlife. Publix supermarket are just steps away from your building. Schedule your private showing, the location of this community is where you want to be!