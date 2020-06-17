All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:57 PM

402 S ARMENIA AVENUE

402 South Armenia Avenue · (813) 892-0998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 South Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 116 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful SOHO/Hyde Park condo just steps from S. Howard Ave! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located on the 1st floor, includes new flooring, new appliances, painted with neutral colors to brighten your space. Garage parking with 2 stalls. Beautiful Tropical landscaping surrounds the brick lined walkways and tranquil courtyard welcomes you to the resort style heated pool and spa. Located in one of the most desirable areas in South Tampa, this property is minutes away from shopping, retail, fine dining and nightlife. Publix supermarket are just steps away from your building. Schedule your private showing, the location of this community is where you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE have any available units?
402 S ARMENIA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE have?
Some of 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
402 S ARMENIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 S ARMENIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
