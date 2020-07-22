4016 West Olive Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 7 months @ $2,499 per month

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,560 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1958

Property type: Single Family Home

Construction: Block

Floor: 1 Story

Laundry: Inside Washer/Dryer Hookup

Central Ac: Yes

Section 8: No

Pets: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 50 lbs max. Tenant may be required to have renters insurance or pet insurance that covers liability for bites.



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

-Completely updated including:

-New HVAC

-New electric Panel & wiring

-New plumbing

-New hurricane-rated windows

-New hot water heater

-New engineered hardwood floors

-New paver driveway, walkway and rear patio

-New kitchen with quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and chopping board island

-New stainless steel appliance package

-Metal roof

-Both bathrooms remodeled

-Fresh paint inside and out

-New carpet in bedrooms

-Master features his and her closets, soaking garden tub and separate walk-in shower with double showerheads.

-Split Floor Plan

-Lanier, Monroe & Robinson School District (Waling distance to Robinson)



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months

Date Available for Move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 Month +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:

R.E.M.P. Properties

813-494-2595

APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



THIS PROPERTY IS BEING MARKETED FOR RENT AND/OR FOR SALE AND/OR MAY QUALIFY FOR SELLER-FINANCING AND/OR LEASE-TO-OWN OPTIONS!



BEWARE OF SCAMS!



One photo has been virtually staged.