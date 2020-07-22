All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4016 West Olive Street
Last updated January 8 2020 at 5:27 PM

4016 West Olive Street

4016 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Olive Street, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 7 months @ $2,499 per month
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,560 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1958
Property type: Single Family Home
Construction: Block
Floor: 1 Story
Laundry: Inside Washer/Dryer Hookup
Central Ac: Yes
Section 8: No
Pets: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$350 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 50 lbs max. Tenant may be required to have renters insurance or pet insurance that covers liability for bites.

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
-Completely updated including:
-New HVAC
-New electric Panel & wiring
-New plumbing
-New hurricane-rated windows
-New hot water heater
-New engineered hardwood floors
-New paver driveway, walkway and rear patio
-New kitchen with quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets and chopping board island
-New stainless steel appliance package
-Metal roof
-Both bathrooms remodeled
-Fresh paint inside and out
-New carpet in bedrooms
-Master features his and her closets, soaking garden tub and separate walk-in shower with double showerheads.
-Split Floor Plan
-Lanier, Monroe & Robinson School District (Waling distance to Robinson)

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months
Date Available for Move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 Month +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED & MANAGED BY:
R.E.M.P. Properties
813-494-2595
APPLY ONLINE AT: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

THIS PROPERTY IS BEING MARKETED FOR RENT AND/OR FOR SALE AND/OR MAY QUALIFY FOR SELLER-FINANCING AND/OR LEASE-TO-OWN OPTIONS!

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

One photo has been virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

