4010 W Laurel St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

4010 W Laurel St

4010 West Laurel Street · No Longer Available
Location

4010 West Laurel Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Tampa!!!

***AVAILABLE FOR MARCH MOVE IN***

Updated Kitchen
Fenced in back yard
Central heat & air
Washer & dryer hook up
Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas
Plush carpet in the bedrooms

***CURRENTLY OCCUPIED****

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*

Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside. (727) 532-3020

NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the bbb and largo chamber of commerce

(RLNE1994257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 W Laurel St have any available units?
4010 W Laurel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 W Laurel St have?
Some of 4010 W Laurel St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 W Laurel St currently offering any rent specials?
4010 W Laurel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 W Laurel St pet-friendly?
No, 4010 W Laurel St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4010 W Laurel St offer parking?
No, 4010 W Laurel St does not offer parking.
Does 4010 W Laurel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 W Laurel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 W Laurel St have a pool?
No, 4010 W Laurel St does not have a pool.
Does 4010 W Laurel St have accessible units?
No, 4010 W Laurel St does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 W Laurel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4010 W Laurel St does not have units with dishwashers.

