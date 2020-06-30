4010 W Laurel St

4010 West Laurel Street, Tampa, FL 33607 Carver City - Lincoln Gardens
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Tampa!!!
***AVAILABLE FOR MARCH MOVE IN***
Updated Kitchen Fenced in back yard Central heat & air Washer & dryer hook up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms
***CURRENTLY OCCUPIED****
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*
Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside. (727) 532-3020
NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the bbb and largo chamber of commerce
(RLNE1994257)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
