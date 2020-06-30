4010 W Laurel St

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

4 Bedroom 2 Bath in Tampa!!!



***AVAILABLE FOR MARCH MOVE IN***



Updated Kitchen

Fenced in back yard

Central heat & air

Washer & dryer hook up

Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas

Plush carpet in the bedrooms



***CURRENTLY OCCUPIED****



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS*



Call today for more details or if you would like to see inside. (727) 532-3020



NO APPLICATION FEES! Bad credit? No problem!Our property management company is family owned and operated. We have been in business for almost 30 years and belong to the bbb and largo chamber of commerce



(RLNE1994257)