401 N OREGON AVENUE

Tampa's New luxury townhome community located within the esteemed Plant High School district. From the modern architecture to the premier location offering access to all that Tampa has to offer. You will be in walking distance or a short drive to downtown, UT, hospitals, The Riverwalk, Hyde Park Village, Oxford Exchange, Bayshore, Armature Works, Curtis Hixon, and Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. This unit offers a private rooftop terraces with a view of the city. This modern floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, washer and dryer inside the unit and a one car garage with extra room for storage. The owner would like a two year lease, no pets and non-smoking please.