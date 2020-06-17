All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
401 N OREGON AVENUE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:06 AM

401 N OREGON AVENUE

401 N Oregon Ave · (305) 510-9619
Location

401 N Oregon Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tampa's New luxury townhome community located within the esteemed Plant High School district. From the modern architecture to the premier location offering access to all that Tampa has to offer. You will be in walking distance or a short drive to downtown, UT, hospitals, The Riverwalk, Hyde Park Village, Oxford Exchange, Bayshore, Armature Works, Curtis Hixon, and Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. This unit offers a private rooftop terraces with a view of the city. This modern floor plan offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, washer and dryer inside the unit and a one car garage with extra room for storage. The owner would like a two year lease, no pets and non-smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N OREGON AVENUE have any available units?
401 N OREGON AVENUE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 N OREGON AVENUE have?
Some of 401 N OREGON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 N OREGON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
401 N OREGON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N OREGON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 401 N OREGON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 401 N OREGON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 401 N OREGON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 401 N OREGON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 N OREGON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N OREGON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 401 N OREGON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 401 N OREGON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 401 N OREGON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N OREGON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 N OREGON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
