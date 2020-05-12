3913 Bay Villa Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming South Tampa home 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage style home. Totally remodeled! Open layout nice size living room. Fully appointed kitchen beautiful wood cabinets, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. All new flooring throughout. Beautiful designer color gray paint. Master bedroom is good size with walk in closet. Remodeled bathrooms with glass tile cutouts. Big fenced back yard great for entertaining. Long driveway has room for several cars. Close to Macdill Air Force base, Tampa International Airport, all major shopping restaurants, beaches and highways. Move in Ready!!!!