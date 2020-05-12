All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3913 Bay Villa Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3913 Bay Villa Ave
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:12 PM

3913 Bay Villa Ave

3913 West Bay Villa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3913 West Bay Villa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming South Tampa home 3 bedroom 2 bath cottage style home. Totally remodeled! Open layout nice size living room. Fully appointed kitchen beautiful wood cabinets, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. All new flooring throughout. Beautiful designer color gray paint. Master bedroom is good size with walk in closet. Remodeled bathrooms with glass tile cutouts. Big fenced back yard great for entertaining. Long driveway has room for several cars. Close to Macdill Air Force base, Tampa International Airport, all major shopping restaurants, beaches and highways. Move in Ready!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 Bay Villa Ave have any available units?
3913 Bay Villa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 Bay Villa Ave have?
Some of 3913 Bay Villa Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Bay Villa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Bay Villa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Bay Villa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 Bay Villa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3913 Bay Villa Ave offer parking?
No, 3913 Bay Villa Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3913 Bay Villa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 Bay Villa Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Bay Villa Ave have a pool?
No, 3913 Bay Villa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3913 Bay Villa Ave have accessible units?
No, 3913 Bay Villa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Bay Villa Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 Bay Villa Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Beach Club
6904 Ralston Place Drive
Tampa, FL 33614
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St
Tampa, FL 33606
M South
5110 S Manhattan Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
West End at 76Ten
7610 W Waters Ave
Tampa, FL 33615
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College