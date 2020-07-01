3905 W Cass St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Totally Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, 1,036 square foot block home in desirable Plant High School District. This home features brand new windows, brand new kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms with all new faucets, finishes and fixtures, new lighting, new laminate wood floors throughout, freshly painted interior and exterior,. Exterior features include brand new sod and irrigation system and a large fully fenced in back yard. Ready to Move in